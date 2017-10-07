Here are the exotic lip smacking dishes to tickle the taste buds of your better half on this Karva Chauth

New Delhi, October 7: Karva Chauth, the popular Indian festival, is considered the most auspicious one as it is on this day that the married women observe fast for the long life and safety of their husbands. Unmarried girls also undergo fasting for the good health of their future husbands. Fasting is broken only in the evening after seeing the moon. Thus the festive time begins soon after the moon appears.

Indian festivals are incomplete without food, Karva Chauth is also no exception. The feast that follows after breaking the fast is something one just can not miss. Vegetarian food is accompanied by a variety of sweets. Sweets like halwas, laddoos and kheer form an important part of the feast.

Make this Karva Chauth special with these exotic recipes:

1) Pua

Pua is a special dessert prepared on the festival of Karva Chauth. This recipe basically hails from Uttar Pradesh. It is a sweet dish that has lots of religious significance. Hence, in some communities, pua is consumed to break the fast taken on Karva Chauth.

2) Moong Dal Kadhi

A popular recipe prepared on Karva Chauth which is generally made with gram flour or besan. Initially, pakoras are fried out of the besan, it is cooked with curd and gram flour based gravy. It is consumed with chawal or rice.

3) Gujarati Aloo Subzi

A typical Gujarati recipe which is a mix of sweet, spicy and tangy flavours. The use of yogurt and a unique blend of spices make it absolutely delicious. Gujaratis are mostly pure vegetarians and some of them even avoid consumption of onions and garlic.

4) Methi Paratha

A particular kind of chapati that is prepared using fenugreek leaves (Methi means fenugreek).

5) Aloo Mutter

A potato dish that is made in all parts of the nation. People prepare this in a variety of ways. South Indians add some coconut to this gravy. Groundnut powder is added by those in the coastal regions. Moreover, it is an awesome dish to enjoy on Karva Chauth.

6) Sindhi Sai Bhaji

The dish gets a unique taste with the mix of three kinds of leaves. With adding dill leaves, one can enjoy a dash of tangy flavour. It does not make much difference in taste if onions and garlic are avoided. It is an absolute delight with the taste of vegetables with chana dal and leafy greens.

7) Bajra Aloo Ki Roti

Prepared with millet flour combined with boiled and mashed potatoes and a light mix of spices, Bajra Aloo Ki Roti, kick up the flavour. Coconut adds a soothing taste to this recipe.

8) Paneer Chana Masala

It is a spicy and delicious vegetarian delight originated from North India. A simple recipe that can be prepared without going through much hassle. This is a perfect recipe for vegetarians as it combines the two most loved items – chickpeas and paneer which is an absolute lip smacking delight.

9) Rajasthani Mooli Palak Sabji

A simple and quick recipe that goes well with rice and chapatis. Adding dry mango powder gives the dish a unique tangy flavour. This vegetarian recipe gets a delicious flavour with the crunchiness of the radish that complements the soft spinach.

10) Vrat Ka Halwa

A special sweet, fasting recipe, prepared with a combination of buckwheat flour and water chestnut flour is something extremely delicious to enjoy this festive season of Karva Chauth.

11) Choorma Laddoo

Choorma Laddoo is one of the very few Indian sweets recipe that has gained popularity as a sweet dish worldwide. Wheat flour, coconut, jaggery, sesame and ghee are the main ingredients. It can be prepared within no time.

12) Malai Gulab Jamun

One of the best sweet dish to add along with the traditional ladoo, barfi, kheer, gujiya and gulab jamun that are seen on the plate on this festival.

13) Kaju Halwa Kaju

Halwa is a delicious recipe of cashews and milk. Kaju (Cashewnut) is sauteed in ghee (clarified butter) to add taste and aroma to this sweet recipe.

14) Peanut Barfi

Peanuts are healthy as it contain carbohydrates in high amounts. With very less ingredients, peanut burfi is extremely tasty.

15) Moong Dal Halwa

A delicious sweet dish that can be tried out for this Karva Chauth if you have ample time as the dal takes lot of time to cook.