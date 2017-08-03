Here in Ladakh Camel safari is a popular attraction, providing jobs to youth

Ladakh (Jammu and Kashmir), Aug 3: Camel safari in Ladakh is becoming a popular sport in the Nubra Valley.

Located about 130 kilometres from Leh, the Bactrian Double humped camel is found only in the Ladakh region of Nubra valley.

The world’s highest Motorable Road Khardongla Pass is the gateway to Nubra valley.

Tourists visiting the Nubra Valley make sure to visit the sand dune at Hunder to take camel rides.

The camels are found in large numbers in the wild bushes of the Hunder Valley. The unemployed train these camels for the safari.

Hunder, which falls on the historic Silk Route, used to be a busy trade stopover with caravans of Bactrian camels moving in and out of the Nubra Valley.

After the closure of the Silk Route, most of the camels were let off into the wild. Of late, some of them have been domesticated and are being used for the tourist camel rides.