Here is 10 min monsoon beauty routine for Girls to repeat every weekend

New Delhi, August 3: “What the four seasons of the year mean to the European, the one season of the monsoon means to the Indian. It is preceded by desolation; it brings with it hopes of spring; it has the fullness of summer and the fulfilment of autumn all in one.” – so goes a quote by the renowned novelist Khushwant Singh in his book, ‘I Shall Not Hear the Nightingale’.

The above-mentioned quote perfectly summarizes the importance of the season of monsoon in India, and why its arrival is welcome with fervour across the country by people from all walks of life. Be it the daily thunder showers or the cool breeze, almost everything about this season manages to captivate people and transforms even the most melancholic moments into lively memories.

While the rainy season brings with it a sense of serenity and calm, there are some aspects of this season, such as humidity, which can threaten to mess with an individual’s overall look while they step out in this season. The humid weather can also take its toll on your hair and skin, which is why it is essential to take good care of these aspects to look your best even when it’s raining.

Following are some ‘Head to Toe’ monsoon beauty routines, as listed by Javed Khan, creative head at Be U Salons, one can follow on a weekly basis:

# Hair care – Rocking a healthy mane this monsoon can become a difficult task, especially for those who experience extreme frizziness as soon as they step out of their homes due to the moisture content in the air. Following are some tips that can help you maintain your beautiful locks during monsoon.

-Pre-shampoo deep conditioning – The best way to reduce the extent of frizziness in your hair is by deep conditioning your hair. You can opt for essential hair oils like almond, coconut, or olive oil to deeply nourish your hair and scalp, as well as protect them from the harmful effects of humidity. Keep it oiled either an hour before washing or overnight to get maximum benefits. You can also visit your neighbourhood salon for a nourishing conditioning treatment to retain the charm of your luscious locks.

Keep it oiled either an hour before washing or overnight to get maximum benefits. You can also visit your neighbourhood salon for a nourishing conditioning treatment to retain the charm of your luscious locks.

– Post-shampoo conditioning – After hair wash, it is advisable to follow through with a good quality conditioner to lock in moisture. You can use leave-in conditioners as well to keep your hair healthy and hydrated throughout the day. Repeat once or twice a week, followed by deep conditioning during the weekend to ensure maximum care.

# Skin care – During monsoon, many individuals experience oily skin that can further lead to various skin problems, such as acne, blackhead/whiteheads, etc. to make sure your skin stays healthy, follow these steps-

– Face care – Having a weekly face care routine in place during monsoon can prove to be beneficial in the long run as it can make you look naturally radiant. Start by washing your face with a mild face wash, followed by a toner. It is advisable to stay away from alcohol-based toners as they can lead to dry skin. Finish with a moisturizer that best suits your skin type. Alternatively, you can opt for a facial treatment. These days, many salons offer customized facials based on skin type and sensitivity to suit the varying requirements of a diverse customer base.

– Body care – While most of us make sure that are face and hair are taken care of, we forget that our body requires equal attention. Humid and sticky weather conditions can create various problems throughout the body, and thus, it is important to invest in a good moisturizer and sunscreen, even when it rains to avoid getting tanned and keep your skin hydrated. Apart from that, you can also go for a full body massage session at any salon or spa for an overall relaxation experience.

# Hands and Feet care – Another part of our body that most of us are guilty of neglecting during skin care are our hands & feet. These are one of the most sensitive parts of our anatomy as the skin in these areas is thin, and hence, require most care. While pedicures and manicures are the go-to skincare treatment for feet and hands respectively, you can take care of them at home as well in case you are unable to go outside due to heavy rain.

– Hands – It is advisable to keep your nails short and well-groomed as dirty nails tend to lead to growth of bacteria, especially during rainy season. Wash your hands as much as possible before and after eating anything, and use a hand cream or moisturizer before going to bed to keep them soft & supple.

– Feet – Lastly, do not forget to include your feet in your monsoon care routine as ensuring their good upkeep can benefit you immensely. Remember to wash your feet as soon as you enter indoors as keeping them wet can lead to fungal as well as bacterial infections, not to mention foul odor. Wear open sandals as much as possible, and keep tissues handy to dry your toes as and when necessary.