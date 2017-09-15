Here is how to link your mobile number with Aadhaar online 

New Delhi, September 15: There are various benefits of linking your mobile number wit your Aadhaar. According to reliable sources, one could e-verify the income tax return using your Aadhaar number wherein an One Time Password would be sent to the linked mobile number.

You could easily update your personal details online using your linked Aadhaar by entering an One Time Password sent to your mobile number. The copy of e-Aadhaar can also be downloaded where in verification is required to be done through One Time Password sent to your linked mobile number.

The offline method to link your mobile number with Aadhaar, either visit the Aadhaar centre or download the form from the UIDAI website. Fill out the form properly and submit it to the concerned person at the center and mention on the form that only mobile number needs to be added. While submitting the Aadhaar update form, along with photocopy of your Aadhaar card, also submit a photocopy of your Identity proof document such as Permanent account Number (PAN) Card, Passport and Voter ID card.After the submission, your biometrics will be verified at the enrollment center. Once the biometrics are verified, you will be provided an acknowledgement slip. According to the UIDAI helpline, the process would be completed within 10 days.

Online method to link mobile number to Aadhaar

First make sure that your existing mobile number is working or not. The One Time Password to verify the updation would be sent to your existing number if you wish to change. The new mobile number will be updated only after the One Time Password sent on your old number is submitted.

Open the website https://uidai.gov.in/. There is an option on the Unique Identity Aadhaar to all Residents of India website under the Aadhaar Update tablet.By clicking on that the user would be redirected to the Aadhar Self-Service portal. Then enter your Aadhar number and the Captcha text to request for One Time Password. The One Time Password will be sent to your existing mobile number. Then submit and you would be submitting you would be redirected to a new page, where you could update the required details. Then, under ‘Select field(s) to update’, select ‘Mobile Number’ Now enter your new mobile number that you want to record in the database and proceed to submit.