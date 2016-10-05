Here is the answer for those who alleges that the Surgical Strike by the Indian Army is fake 

New Delhi, October 5: Doubts regarding the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army are arising from many corners in the country. It actually began when Pakistan had claims that there has not occurred such operations from the side of India against Pakistan. It also claimed that it was just a case of cross border firing. Even certain state leaders come up with question on the proof of Surgical strikes.

In the midst of these doubtful atmosphere, it is very important for the government to take certain steps forward to make their mouth shut. This would help to prevent further spreading of such stories and thereby avoid being on the headlines of Pakistani media. Giving proper answer to those who are alleging that the surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line on Control (LoC) never took place, the Indian Army is keen on releasing the video of the September 29 Surgical Strikes.

According to a report in the Economic Times, Indian armed forces have given the green signal to the government to release the footage. “The army is keen that India release evidence that will answer those alleging the strikes never happened,” said army officers, speaking off the record with the daily.

However, the report also said that the decision on the release of the footage rests with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The report also quoted another senior government official saying that the proof was available with the government. “There is no doubt at all that the strikes inflicted heavy damage. Proof is available with the government that clearly shows our troops engaging the targets effectively,” an official said.

Another report published by the Indian Express, said that the bodies of those killed in clashes were loaded onto trucks for secret burials, corroborating India’s claims that it carried out strikes.

Over the last few days, leaders of various political parties have demanded proof on the surgical strikes conducted by the security forces.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha had on Tuesday refused to answer any questions on the recent surgical strike, describing it as a ‘sensitive issue.’

Seven terror launch pads across the LoC were targeted by the Indian Army on the night of September 28 in a nearly five-hour-long operation during which heli-borne and ground forces were deployed.