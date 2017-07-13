Here is the List of Indians who killed in Saudi Arabia’s Najran fire

New Delhi, July 13: The 10 Indian nationals, who were killed in the fire that broke at Saudi Arabia’s Najran, belong to Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Here is a list of the names of the people and the states to which they belong:

-Bihar: Gauri Shankar Gupta.

-Kerala: Kamapalan Sathyan, Baiju Raghavan and Sreejith Kottasseri.

-Tamil Nadu: Murokanandan Kaliyan.

-Uttar Pradesh: Tabrej Khan, Ateeq Ahmad, Waseem Akram, Vakeel Ahmad.

Details of the other two killed and five injured Indians are still awaited.

As many as 11 people were killed and six were injured after a fire broke out in a windowless house.

“Firefighters put out a blaze in an old house lacking windows for ventilation. Eleven people died of asphyxiation, and six others were injured,” in the southern province of Najran, the civil defense said in a tweet.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured that Mohammed Noor Rahman Sheikh, the Indian Consul General in Saudia Arabia, is in touch with the Governor of Najran, Prince Jluwi bin Abdelaziz bin Musaed over the same.

The Najran Governor has ordered the formation of a committee to probe the incident, the Arab News reported. (ANI)