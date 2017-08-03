Here is the list of some destinations for perfect baby-moon

It is the kind of big break that is catching on among parents-to-be. We are talking about the baby-moon destinations trending in India and abroad!

Poised to become a popular concept in India, it is still a new trend where couples go on what is called their second honeymoon before the arrival of the newborn. Couples are unanimous in their claim that this break gives them an ideal opportunity to relax, unwind and reconnect before getting busy with the new beginning in their lives. Travel during pregnancy is safest during the second trimester, and couples are quick to capitalize on this.

Hence, Kapil Goswamy, CMD, BigBreaks provides travel tips that would undoubtedly be a romantic getaway for soon-to-be-parents and make for memories that are sure to last a lifetime:

1. While choosing a babymoon destination, ensure the place is safe and has adequate medical support. If you are keen for privacy, book yourself into ocean/sea facing resort or luxury suite in an island destination where there would be plenty of staff at your beck and call.

2. If you are in for a calm weekend, how about Kerala, God’s own country, where you and your spouse can soak in the beaches, stay in at the exotic boat houses or check into resorts with tree houses.

3. Calmness prevails is a given at Pondicherry if you are from Chennai or the nearby cities down south. What you will get is a rich smorgasbord of French heritage and culture complete with beautiful beaches and French cuisine.

4. Up North, there is Jaipur, a stone’s throw away from Gurgaon and the best time to visit is between August and October. Get set for some royal pampering in the city’s heritage hotels and resorts.

5. With Udaipur, another destination closer home, properties like the Leela Palace will offer you a pre- and post-natal treatment-carefully designed to relax the body and tone the skin of pregnant mommies.

6. If you are among those ready to hit foreign shores, Mexico could be your best bet where a 7 star spa resort will get you a parental spa massage and a maternity photo shoot.

7. How about Bath if you are London-bound? It is just an hour by train from London’s Paddington Station and happens to be so called for its natural hot springs that served as ancient Roman baths 2,000 years ago. Bath is the only spot in the United Kingdom where you can bathe in naturally occurring hot spa waters and Roman-style baths. The town overflowing with quaint Georgian architecture also has numerous historical and cultural sites.

8. If you are still looking for inspiration, it may interest you to know that Bollywood celebs have been known to keep aside their busy work schedules and spent some quality alone time with their better halves. While Shahid Kapur and Mira Rajput took off for the Maldives, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra zipped off to Switzerland and Rani Mukherji and Aditya Chopra went all over Europe. Incidentally, Rani even went in for a pre-natal massage at a London spa.

Whether you choose a beach destination or a nature trail, opt for properties that are not isolated yet not overly touristy. Your choice of destination should promise moderate sightseeing and low-intensity activities.

Above all, your getaway should help you savour and celebrate each moment before the stork arrives and your baby gets you busy. Let the babymoon get you over the moon. It’s a great way to disconnect and reconnect before your baby changes your life for good.