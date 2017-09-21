Here’s how you can control diabetes on Navratri festival

New Delhi, September 21: Navratri is here and people celebrate this festival with joy. It is observed for different reasons and celebrated differently in various parts of the Indian continent.

Fasting during Navratri is considered very sacred and it is done to propitiate Goddess Durga and to seek her blessings. Apart from the religious aspect of it, even scientifically it helps purify the body through flushing out the excess toxins.

However, diabetic patients, who wish to keep fast, must take special care.

Dr Pankaj Aggarwal, Senior Homeopathy Physician from Agrawal Homeo Clinic shares some tips to control diabetes in Navratri:-

– For diabetic patients, it is not advisable to take long breaks. In fact, you should take some food after short durations. By doing so, you’ll be maintaining your blood glucose levels.

– Fast should also be broken if blood sugar is less than 70 mg per percentage in the first few hours after the start of the fast.

– Diabetic patients could have slow absorbing foods, which have low glycemic index before you begin the fast. These types of food keep your blood glucose level more even during the course of the fast.

– During the course of the fast, if you feel less energetic, avoid resorting to too much intake of tea or coffee. Rather, drink plenty of water and sugar-free beverages like lemonade, coconut water, buttermilk etc. throughout the day.

– Diabetic patients should eat these foods during the fast- roasted Phool makhana, roasted peanuts, paneer, water chestnuts (singhara), pumpkin raita, kheera raita. Amaranth flour can be used for making chapati. Potato should not be used for consumption.

– It is recommended to check your blood sugar levels quite a few times during the day you are fasting.

– Diabetic patients who are taking insulin may have to adjust the dose of their insulin as the requirement of insulin may reduce to 4%. (ANI)