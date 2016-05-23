Here’s why Jr. NTR turned down ‘Brahmotsavam’

Chennai, May 23: Superstar Mahesh Babu was not the first choice for Telugu family drama “Brahmotsavam”, which is currently running in theatres. The project was first offered to actor Jr. NTR, who turned down the offer as he was unhappy with its script.

“Director Srikanth Addala’s first choice was NTR, and he was approached with the project over a year ago. Although NTR liked the idea, he wanted some changes to be incorporated in the script and expected it to be rewritten,” a source told IANS.

NTR had given Addala an ultimatum, to return with a fresh draft of the script.

“Despite waiting for months, Addala didn’t come up with a satisfactory script. Hence, NTR was left with no option other than to move on. It was around the same time he’d signed director Sukumar’s ‘Nannaku Prematho’,” the source said.

“Nannaku Prematho” released earlier this year and was very well received.

Meanwhile, “Brahmotsavam” is heading towards a disaster at the ticket window.