Here’s how Pokemon Go is making big time money

July 18 : Pokemon Go is currently the top mobile app in the U.S. which has caught a newfound attention of millions of people across the globe.

The app was launched last week and is created by Niantic, the Pokémon Company and Nintendo. Nintendo is also the part owner of Niantic which developed the published of the game and owns a third of the Pokémon Company. The game is particularly let the users catch Pikachu (most famous pokemon character) including other creatures through their phone in and around their locations.

The users are already obsessed with the app that has an augment reality along with an iconic game franchise. Reportedly, both Nintendo and Pokemon Go split the profits made through the app.

The company is ranking in more than $2 million in worldwide revenue per day on iOS itself since its launch. It’s a free-to download and play game, however there are special benefits while making purchase.

According to The Independent reports, “it is unclear exactly what their economic interest is in the game, but we presume that out of every 100 units earned at the app store, 30 would go to Apple, 30 to Niantic, 30 to Pokémon and 10 to Nintendo, David Gibson at Macquarie Research said.’’

‘’Enter PokéCoins, the in-game currency of Pokémon Go. Players need these coins to buy useful items, such as Poké Balls, which are needed to actually “catch” Pokémon, and for inventory upgrades. There are ways to earn coins within the flow of the game, but the quickest way is to shell out the cash. Users can pay anywhere from 99 cents for 100 PokéCoins to $99.99 for 14,500 coins’’, reports Market Watch.

Market Watch also reports that, ‘’ the Pokémon Go app has been wildly popular in the less than one full week since its launch. People are spending more than 10 minutes a day longer on Pokémon Go than on WhatsApp, Instagram and Snapchat, according to website traffic statistic site Similar Web.’’