Hero Electric launches its latest product e-bike Flash priced at Rs 19,990

New Delhi, Feb 3:Hero Electric on Thursday launched its latest product Flash priced at Rs 19,990 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The e-scooter is an amalgamation of state-of-the-art engineering technology and concern for the environment. Hero Flash is the most affordable e-scooter in the country.

Sohinder Gill, Global CEO, Hero Electric said, “With FLASH, we are moving further ahead with our vision of making India an electrically mobile nation. FLASH is the epitome of the latest and the best of technology available in the e-automobile sphere.”

Design:

Hero Flash has been given a steady body and balanced design which makes is extremely easy for even beginners to ride with ease. The fact that Flash does not require a driving license or registration in order to drive it makes it extremely popular among the young, teenage demography.

Electric Motor:

Hero Flash features a 250 Watt Motor, coupled with a 48-volt, 20 Ah VRLA battery that covers a range of 65km/charge.

Features:

Hero Flash weighs only 87kgs and comes with features like alloy wheels, telescopic suspension and a full body crash guard.