‘Our Hero’ : The emotional poem written by Shilpa Shetty for her beloved father

Mumbai, Oct 13: Shilpa Shetty wrote a heartfelt message about her late father Surendra Dejoo Shetty a couple of days after he passed away due to cardiac arrest.

The actress posted on Instagram a picture of her “loving and kind” father along with a heartfelt message that commemorates his memories and legacy in the family.

Titled ‘Our HERO,’ the short poem read,

Loving and kind in all his ways,

Upright and just to the end of his days;

Sincere and true, in his heart and mind,

Beautiful memories, he left behind.

A link in our family chain is broken,

He has gone from our home,

But not from our hearts.

Shilpa concluded the message writing, “We love u Daddy, you have been the best father , husband, friend and soul…May you Rest in Peace.”

The funeral ceremony of Surendra Dejoo Shetty, who breathed his last on October 11, was held in Mumbai yesterday.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan were present at the funeral ceremony to pay their last respects to the departed soul.