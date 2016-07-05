Hero MotoCorp to remain at the topmost position among the most sold two wheelers in India 

New Delhi, June 5: The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) recently released the industry data for the top ten two wheeler models sold in May 2016. According to the data, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s Activa, with 237,317 units, is the highest selling model in the month of May 2016.

The scooter sold 187,827 units during May 2015, and witnessed 26 percent rise in last month. It remained the most sold two wheeler in the country with sales growth for the fifth consecutive month. Driving on Activa, the Japanese company has set atarget to achieve over 20 percent sales growth in financial year 2016-2017. To provide more choices to its customers, Honda even introduced three new colours of Activa-i in May.

Next to Activa, is Hero MotoCorp’s motorcycle Splendor. It sold 207,010 units, as against 241,249 units during May 2015. It registered de-growth of 14 percent. Hero Splendor sales decreased for the third consecutive month. Splendor’s year-to-date (April-May, 2016) sales stood at 431,248 units as against 438,312 units during corresponding period last year. While Splendor sales were down by 2 percent, year-to-date sales for Honda Activa jumped 31 percent.

The third best sold model is Hero HF Deluxe. It climbed one spot from previous fourth position. It sold 112,273 units last month as against 93,944 units during May 2015, thus witnessing growth of 20 percent. This 100cc motorcycle is recording decent double digit growth constantly from January 2016. This calendar year its total sales stood at 5, 54,365 units.

Another Hero, in the list, is Passion. For eight consecutive months, Hero Passion is reporting negative sales. Last it was during September 2015, that it registered positive sales of 1 percent. Last month, Passion sold 97,882 units and came down to fourth from previous third position. Its sales de-grew by 6 percent.

The only moped in India TVS XL remains among the ten best sold two wheelers in the country, this time at fifth position. With an increase of 19 percent, it sold 75,406 units when compared with 63,555 units of May 2015. Out of 16,455,911 two wheelers sold in fiscal 2016, mopeds sold 723,767 units. Hero MotoCorp continued to dominate top ten selling two wheelers in India with four of its models appearing in the list.

Next at sixth spot is Hero Glamour. Its sales grew by 28 percent last month and stood at 74,590 units as against 58,434 units during May 2015. This 125cc motorcycle, for fourth consecutive month has overtook Honda’s CB Shine as the best selling model in its segment.

Honda CB Shine sales fell 27 percent and stood at 56,818 units, and it dropped to seventh from previous fifth position. During May 2015, it sold 78,183 units. Bajaj Auto’s two models remained among the best sold, yet both recorded negative sales. While Bajaj CT de-grew by 22 percent, Pulsar sales were down by 13 percent.

In lieu of growing competition, Bajaj Auto even reduced the price of its Pulsar 134LSby around Rs 4,000. Yet the range sold 6,956 units less in May 2016 when compared with same month previous year. This is for the third consecutive month that its sales have reported negative growth. While Pulsar maintained its ninth position, CT came down to eighth position.

TVS Jupiter has taken the position of Honda Dream as the tenth most sold two wheeler. After witnessing its highest ever sales growth of 40 percent in April 2016, it grew by 37 percent last month. If we consider the ten highest selling two wheelers for 2016 till date, the names remain the same month-on-month. Except during January 2016 when Hero Maestro took place of Bajaj CT as the eight most sold model.

Overall, for the month of May, total two wheeler sales witnessed increase of 9.75 percent and stood at 1,5 15,556 units. Company wise, Hero

MotoCorp remained at the topmost position with 1.36 percent increase in domestic sales. While Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, which came second registered 17.67 percent growth in sales at 4,15,860 units.

Source: economictimes.indiatimes.com