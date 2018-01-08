Hero Xtreme 200 S: The new bike from Hero MotoCorp to be launch on January 30

New Delhi, Jan 08: Hero MotoCorp, (Formerly Hero Honda Motors Ltd.) one of the World’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer based in India, is gearing up to start 2018 with a bang as it is planning to launch its new Xtreme 200 S.

Though the details about the to be launch vehicle is kept confidential, sources close to the development says that it will be one in the premium motorcycle category.

The Hero Xtreme 200 S is expected to be priced in the Rs 1 lakh bracket. The other bikes that are in the category are TVS Apache RTR 200, Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 and the Yamaha FZ 25.

There is change in styling and there is overall design overhaul to give it a sporty appeal to target the youngsters.

The company had first showcased the Hero Xtreme 200S at the 2016 Auto Expo alongside the XF3R streetfighter.

According to reports, the Hero Xtreme 200 S bike is powered by an all-new 200cc, single-cylinder engine delivering 18.6PS at 8,500 rpm and maximum torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000 rpm.

In 2001, Hero MotoCorp achieved the coveted position of being the largest two-wheeler manufacturing company in India and also, the ‘World No.1’ two-wheeler company in terms of unit volume sales in a calendar year.