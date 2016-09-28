Herry Tangiri had to lose 15 kgs to play the role of former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on screen

Mumbai, Sep 28 : Actor Herry Tangiri had to lose 15 kgs to play the role of former India batsman Yuvraj Singh in “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, based on India’s limited-overs skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Herry said in a statement: “To get into the character of Yuvraj Singh, I had to train for two months. Not only that, I had to also lose 15 kg to look like Yuvraj. Neeraj sir and the production team had hired a dietician who looked after what I ate and made sure I lost the required amount of weight.”

This is Herry’s second biopic. The actor was also seen in “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, and interestingly the actor was asked to put on 12 kg for his role in the film, based on the popular athlete Milkha Singh.

“Being a Punjabi and a foodie, it was very difficult for me. But my dedication towards the character helped me control my eating habits. Even Yuvraj’s father with whom I shared screen space in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ said that I looked like his son which is a huge compliment for me,” said Herry.