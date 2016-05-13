Hezbollah commander Mustafa Amine Badreddine killed

May 13, 2016 | By :

Damascus, May 13: Hezbollah’s most senior military commander in Syria’s war has been killed in Damascus, the Lebanon-based militant organisation says.
Mustafa Amine Badreddine died in a large explosion near Damascus airport, Hezbollah said in a statement on the website of its al-Manar network.
It rolled back on an earlier claim that Israel was responsible.
Badreddine is charged with leading the assassination of former Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri in Beirut in 2005.
Hezbollah supports Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad and has sent thousands of fighters into Syria.
The US treasury, which imposed sanctions on Badreddine last July, said at the time he was “responsible for Hezbollah’s military operations in Syria since 2011, including the movement of Hezbollah fighters from Lebanon to Syria, in support of the Syrian regime”.

Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen TV had earlier said that Badreddine, 55, died in an Israeli air strike. Israel has not commented on the claim.
Announcing Badreddine’s death, Hezbollah said in an initial statement: “He took part in most of the operations of the Islamic resistance since 1982.”
The second statement, on al-Manar’s website, said: “The investigation will work on determining the nature of the explosion and its causes and whether it was a result of an air, missile or artillery attack.
“We will announce further results of the investigations soon.”
Al-Manar said he would be buried this afternoon in Beirut.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Purple foods with anthocyanins becomes health trend in the world over
World driest Atacama desert in Chile , flowers bloom over unusual rainfall and climate change
Is it the end of the world from the heavens? Planet Nibaru on collision course with Earth says conspiracy theorists ,an apocalyptic prophecy
Former world champion Tejaswini Sawant won the 50m rifle 3 position gold at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial national shooting championships in Delhi
 Men across the world struggle with achieving a work-family balance just as much as women do
World Food Prize 2017 laureate congratulated by agricultural scientist Prof. Swaminathan
Top