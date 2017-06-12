Hi, I miss you: BSNL invite customers to obscene talk, public complaints widely.

New Delhi, June 12: Complaints against BSNL’s ‘special sex service’ which provide opportunities for phone sex are arising widely among BSNL customers.

BSNL subscribers are invited to phone sex service through SMS arriving regularly to BSNL phones.

Though other private companies also provide such services, the public sector undertaking BSNL is not expected to run such substandard services, which invites criticism.

SMS with contents like ‘Hi, I Miss you, Hi, I am free now’ are being sent to customer’s phone numbers with a special 11-digit code number.

Call at first goes to a BSLL center and would be redirected to another phone number.

Once this step is completed, the services afterwards are delivered by the women who attends the call. If the caller asks the name of the women, she would tell a name, a fake name, which changes in every call.

If you make calls to the same code number the same women would take the call. These women who co-oprarte completely with pornography will ask fro money in between the talk.

They will also proveide bank accounty details to credit the money. But they would never reveal any real or personal information about them.

While such an account number is traced, it was found that the origin of the call is Hyderabad.

The cost for this ‘special service’ per minute is Rs. 3. BSNL has given a contract to a private agency for providing such ‘value added service’ (VAS).

The BSNL is allegedly receiving 10 per cent of the money received from the subscribers and the 90 percent of the amount is going to the agency.

These agencies are offering high compensation package to the women who talk.

BSNL is not willing to stop this ugly service as they are getting easy profit.

Though the employees of the Kerala state circle has complained this issue inviting customers’ criticism to the central office, they got the response that ‘let the service continue’, according to reliable sources from BSNL.

Most parents of students who use BSNL actually do not know such fraud in its service.

Often school and college students are making use of this “sex service” secretly.

To stop such “sex service” messages (SMS) simply send START DND to 1909.