High Alert in Gujarat, suspects infiltration by ISIS terrorists

October 6, 2016 | By :

New Delhi: High alert was declared in Gujaraton account of chances for terror attack by ISIS terrorist group in the State. The state had received threat pertaining to the infiltration of Islamic State (ISIS) operatives in the region.
The Dawaraka Temple has received threat of possible terror attack. All the key regions of the state are on a close watch by the armed forces.
According to reports, at least 12-15 operatives have landed on the coast which has lead to boosting of security vigil in the state.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
Related News
3 Islamic State members killed in Afghanistan
ISIS
ISIS links: NIA files case against five in Kerala
Army Chief, says curbs on the internet, social media needed to counter terrorism
White house
 Terrorism to the US is imported? 3 out of every 4 convicted on terror charges in the US were foreign-born
Patidar leader Hardik Patel and Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia meet VHP leader Pravin Togadia
ISIS
Attempt to sell Kerala women as sex-slave to ISIS; 2 held in Kochi
Top