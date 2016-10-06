High Alert in Gujarat, suspects infiltration by ISIS terrorists

New Delhi: High alert was declared in Gujaraton account of chances for terror attack by ISIS terrorist group in the State. The state had received threat pertaining to the infiltration of Islamic State (ISIS) operatives in the region.

The Dawaraka Temple has received threat of possible terror attack. All the key regions of the state are on a close watch by the armed forces.

According to reports, at least 12-15 operatives have landed on the coast which has lead to boosting of security vigil in the state.