High alert in Pathankot after suspicious bag found with Army uniforms.

Pathankot/Punjab, May 29: After a suspicious bag was spotted near Pathankot today morning, a rigorous search operation has been launched in the Mamoon Army base camp in Pathankot, Punjab.

Reportedly, on Sunday, a local resident has informed the police about the abandoned bag.

There were five shirts and two trousers in the wheat flour bag. On the bag, it was written ‘Jammu’, which was found at a secluded place near the Defence Road.

Army, SWAT commandoes have launched a search operation after the bag was found hidden and stuffed in a gunny sack. The investigation is on and more details are awaited.

Earlier in May, a security alert was sounded in Pathankot after two suspicious bags were found lying unattended just a few yards away from the military base. The police had recovered mobile tower batteries from the bags.

Three Army uniforms were recovered from the gunny sack found today.

Earlier on May 4, a high alert was sounded in Pathankot after two unidentified bags were recovered near the Mamun Army Cantonment Base.

Two mobile tower batteries were also recovered from the bags after a search by officials.

In January last year, seven jawans were killed and over 37 people were injured in a terror attack on Pathankot air base.

In 2015, three heavily-armed terrorists wearing Army fatigues had hijacked a car and stormed a police station in Dinanagar town of Gurdaspur district. They killed seven persons, including a Superintendent of Police, before they were gunned down. (ANI)