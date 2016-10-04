High Alert warning to Kerala High Court Judges and Politicians over IS threat

Thiruvananthapuram, October4: Kerala intelligence wing have alerted the state government over a threat from an IS-linked module to two high court judges and some politicians, who were involved in the case of NIA arresting six persons of the terror module from Kerala.

ADGP Intelligence has submitted a report in this regard to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also acts the Home Ministry, according to police sources. The sources, however, refused to disclose more details.

The National Investigating Agency on Sunday arrested six persons from Kannur, Kerala for allegedly plotting terror attacks in the country during the agency’s ongoing investigation into the disappearance of 21 people from the state who are believed to have joined the Islamic State terrorist group.

NIA teams along with Kerala Police, Delhi police and Telangana police had launched surveillance on the movements of the accused involved in the conspiracy and during searches, the six were arrested from Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

Five of them were arrested while they were conducting a meeting at Kanakamala hilltop in Kannur and another person was arrested from Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode, a NIA release had stated.

The NIA has already registered a case in connection with the 21 missing youths from Kerala who are believed to have joined ISIS terror group in Afghanistan and later moved to Syria and some other countries.

Meanwhile, DGP Loknath Behara said state police has strengthened its vigil in the backdrop of the arrests of six persons by NIA from the state.

The state police will be monitoring the situation in cooperation with Central agencies, he told reporters here.