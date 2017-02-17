High Court directs Delhi Police to immediately ensure app-based cab drivers safety
New Delhi, Feb 17: Taking a serious view of incidents of violence against vehicles and drivers of app-based cab companies Ola and Uber, Delhi High Court today directed Delhi Police to immediately ensure their safety.
Telling the two drivers’ unions to change their mindset, the court also said, they can not extract something from these companies by agitations. It rather suggested them to adopt peaceful commercial negotiations.
Tags: #Delhi, #Ola, #OnlineTaxi, #Uber