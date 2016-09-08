High Court seeks response from Telangana govt about Kapra lake pollution

HYDERABAD,Sept8: The Hyderabad High Court has sought an explanation from the Telangana Pollution Control Board, GHMC commissioner and the water board about the steps being taken to prevent pollution inKapra lake. A public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Lakeview Residents Association rued official apathy to discharge of sewage, garbage and other effluents into the lake making the lives of the people in the neighbourhood miserable. The petition also said the pollution is destroying flora and fauna in the water body.

The bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice UDurga Prasad Rao gave the authorities a week’s time to file their counters in this regard. The rampant discharge of sewage and garbage into the lake is causing significant health and environmental hazards to the public residing near the lake, NVijay, the counsel for the petitioners, said.The counsel also brought to the notice of the court efforts of the association that got the Kapra lake water tested in a private laboratory on March 1. Alarmingly, out of the 17 parameters prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for safe discharge of effluents into ground water/water bodies, nine were way over the permissible limits, Vijay said. The tests were conducted on two more occasions and the results remained the same, he said.

For instance, the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), a key parameter essential for the survival of aquatic life, was found to be 75 mg per litre as against the permissible limit of 30 mg per litre which essentially means that 75mg/litre of the available oxygen is being used up by the prevalent algae in the lake leaving very little oxygen for the rest of the flora and fauna to survive, the counsel explained.

It is also pertinent to mention that the nitrate level in the lake was found to be 110.3 mg /litre as against the permissible limit of 45 mg/litre.

The association’s counsel lamented that the authorities failed to take steps to preserve the lake. “No steps are being initiated to check uncontrolled sewage disposal into it. This has resulted in the lake becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes, insects and reptiles. Apart from this, the noxious smell emanating from the lake is making the life of citizens around the lake unbearable”, he said and sought directions from the court to solve the problem. The bench sought the response of the authorities within a week and posted the case to Wednesday for further hearing.