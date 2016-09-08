High Court seeks response from Telangana govt about Kapra lake pollution
HYDERABAD,Sept8: The Hyderabad High Court has sought an explanation from the Telangana Pollution Control Board, GHMC commissioner and the water board about the steps being taken to prevent pollution inKapra lake. A public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Lakeview Residents Association rued official apathy to discharge of sewage, garbage and other effluents into the lake making the lives of the people in the neighbourhood miserable. The petition also said the pollution is destroying flora and fauna in the water body.
The bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice UDurga Prasad Rao gave the authorities a week’s time to file their counters in this regard. The rampant discharge of sewage and garbage into the lake is causing significant health and environmental hazards to the public residing near the lake, NVijay, the counsel for the petitioners, said.The counsel also brought to the notice of the court efforts of the association that got the Kapra lake water tested in a private laboratory on March 1. Alarmingly, out of the 17 parameters prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for safe discharge of effluents into ground water/water bodies, nine were way over the permissible limits, Vijay said. The tests were conducted on two more occasions and the results remained the same, he said.