High intensity blast in a club at Shreebati Gram, WestBengal claims one life
Kolkata, Nov 07: High intensity blast in a club at Shreebati Gram West Bengal killed one. Some Others injured.
According to ANI News Agency Allegedly large number of bombs were kept there.
Forensic teams and officers from the Special Cell are on the spot and collecting samples.
