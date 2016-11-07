High intensity blast in a club at Shreebati Gram, WestBengal claims one life

Kolkata, Nov 07: High intensity blast in a club at Shreebati Gram West Bengal killed one. Some Others injured.

According to ANI News Agency Allegedly large number of bombs were kept there.

#FLASH High intensity blast in a club at Shreebati Gram (WB) killing one; allegedly large number of bombs were kept there. — ANI (@ANI_news) November 7, 2016

Forensic teams and officers from the Special Cell are on the spot and collecting samples.

More details are awaited.