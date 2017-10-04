High-resolution structure determination of biomolecules in solution grabs Nobel Prize for Chemistry 2017

Sweden, October 4: The Nobel prize winners in Chemistry 2017 have been declared on Wednesday. The prestigious award was given to three persons namely Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson. They were awarded the Nobel Prize for their venture on high-resolution structure determination of biomolecules in solution.

The electron microscope was earlier used in 1990 by Richard Henderson for generating a three-dimensional image of a protein at atomic resolution.

The other winner Joachim Frank made the technology applicable in general conditions. During the period between 1975 and 1986, he derived a method for image processing. In this method, the two-dimensional images of the electron microscope and merged to reveal a fine three-dimensional arrangement.

Jacques Dubochet added the presence of water to electron microscopy. It was shown that the water evaporates in the vacuum present in the electron microscope. This makes the biomolecules collapse. During early 1980, Dubochet became successful in vitrifying the water content. he made the water cool so quickly. This solidified the water in its own original liquid form. This allowed the biomolecules to maintain their true form even in a vacuum.