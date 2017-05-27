High school student designs an ‘ElectroShoe’ for women, which can protect women by electrocuting men trying to rape them

New Delhi,May27: Studying seriously at school paid off for a 17-year-old boy as the concepts of physics helped this high school graduate design a special shoe for women’s safety.

Brushing his physics lessons and learning a few basic coding skills, Siddharth Mandala, designed an ‘ElectroShoe’ – a special product for women, which when used can allow them to electrocute perpetrators of crimes.

This aspiring tech entrepreneur, says that this product can help women foil a rape attempt.

As per a report published in indiatimes.com, the shoe inflicts 0.1amp electricity and also sends out an alert for assistance to cops and family members.

The shoe was created using a unique circuit board that uses footsteps to charge itself with the help of a concept called the “piezoelectric effect”.

The more the user walks, the more energy is generated and stored in a rechargeable battery.

Users only need to make sure that the battery is sufficiently charged and when the shoe comes in contact with the attacker’s body, he will electrocuted.

The young entrepreneur was quoted saying as he was inspired to create the self-defence device for women, post the 2012 Delhi gangrape incident.