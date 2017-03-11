UP is highest producer of sugar in the country surpassing Maharashtra

Lucknow, Mar 11: A day after Allahabad High Court has revoked Uttar Pradesh Government’s order of waiving of loans of sugar mills, the Uttar Pradesh Sugar Mills Association has claimed that state will record higher sugar production in this fiscal year and will become highest sugar produced state in the country.

“It is estimated that sugar mills in UP will produce over 85 lakh tonnes sugar during the crushing season of 2016-17. The production is 40 per cent of the total sugar produced in the country. With this, Uttar Pradesh becomes the highest sugar producing state in India,” the spokesman of UPSMA Deepak Guptara said said here today.

UP has produced 69 lakh tons of sugar till March 10. Only 15 mills out of 116 mills have closed down so far in UP. “We will touch our target within the designated period,” Guptara said.