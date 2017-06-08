Here-are-the--highlights-of-India--SriLanka--Champions-trophy-cricket-league-match

India starts batting in the India Srilanka match Champions trophy cricket league

Kohli gone for 0

Big blow for India as Nuwan Pradeep scalps the Indian skipper for 0. Caught behind and Indian are 139/2

Rohit departs for 78

Trying to up the ante, Rohit Sharma is caught by Thisara Perera off Malinga for 78 off 79. India 138/1

Fifty for Dhawan

With a cracking four off Lasith Malinga towards long-off, Dhawan reaches his fifty. Rain is looming larger. India 132/0

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah TOSS Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews has won the toss and opted to field against India. PREVIEW In vastly different ways, these are unsettled times for both Indian and Sri Lankan cricket. In India, there is ongoing administrative upheaval. There is disquiet over the coach's position. Any day now, a decision on the Anil Kumble issue may further consolidate captain Virat Kohli and the team's say in the running of affairs. India's saving grace, however, has been the fact that Kohli has kept running a tight ship through this tsunami of administrative and inter-personal woes. This has ensured surprisingly smooth sailing on the field, where India's only problems have been the ones of plenty.

Riding on the back of a 124-run win against Pakistan, a win at the Oval on Thursday will give India a direct ride into the semifinals. Unlike the raging administrative storm outside, they look a settled, resolute outfit in the dressing room. In typically authoritative fashion, Kohli did talk about the fielding having been, at certain times, below standard in their opening Champions Trophy game, but said he had “addressed that issue”.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah