Highlights of Union budget for 2017-18 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in parliament

February 1, 2017 | By :
Technology evolution made 'Google's Tez App' the simplest form of monetary transaction: FM Arun Jaitley

New Delhi, Feb 1: Highlights of the Union budget for 2017-18 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in parliament on Wednesday:

* We have moved from a discretionary administration to a policy-based administration

* Expectations included burning issues like inflation and price rise, issue of corruption &amp; crony capitalism

* Our government was elected amidst huge expectations of people, the underlying theme of expectations being good governance

* Hope to resolve all issues regarding GST via consultations* We are moving from informal to formal economy &amp; the Government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money

–IANS

Tags:
Related News
Union Budget: A ‘brief’ case of political compulsions?
BJP’s Sinha hits Centre of its economic policies, calls Jaitley ‘lucky finance minister’: P Chidambaram echoes
Battle against corruption was firm, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India-US ties more stronger, matured: Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has clearly given a historic budget after demonetisation: BJP leader Shaina NC
Watch me present the Union Budget, tweets Jaitley
Top