Highlights of Union budget for 2017-18 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in parliament

New Delhi, Feb 1: Highlights of the Union budget for 2017-18 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in parliament on Wednesday:

* We have moved from a discretionary administration to a policy-based administration

* Expectations included burning issues like inflation and price rise, issue of corruption & crony capitalism

* Our government was elected amidst huge expectations of people, the underlying theme of expectations being good governance

* Hope to resolve all issues regarding GST via consultations* We are moving from informal to formal economy & the Government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money

