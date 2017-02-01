Highlights of Union Budget – IX

Narendra Modi fulfilled promise of 'transparent politics' through budget: BJP.

New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is presenting the Union Budget for financial year 2017-18.
Highlights of the Union Budget are as follows:
• Capital gains tax to be exempted, for persons holding land from which land was pooled for creation of state capital of Telangana.
• Income tax for small companies with an annual turnover of 50 crore, now to pay 25%, a 5% reduction.
• Not to remove Minimum Alternative Tax (MAT) in 2017-18. Propose to allow a carry forward of MAT for a period of 15 yrs as against 10 yrs now.
• I propose to reduce basic customs duty on LNG from 5% to 2.5% in 2017-18.
• Long-term capital gains tax on immovable property to apply after 2 years, instead of 3 years now.
• SIT has suggested no cash transaction above Rs 3 lakhs. Govt has accepted this.
• Political parties continue to receive most funds through anonymous donations. 70 years if independence the country has not been able to make political funding transparent.
• Maximum cash donation any party can receive will be Rs 2000 from one source.
• Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or in the digital mode from their donors.
• An amendment being proposed to RBI Act to enable the issuance of electoral bonds for political funding.(ANI)

