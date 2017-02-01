Highlights of Union Budget-VI

New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is presenting the Union Budget for financial year 2017-18.

Highlights of the Union Budget are as follows:

• Rs 10,000 crore for BharatNet project to expand broadband coverage.

• We have decided to abolish Foreign Investment Promotion Board.

• Further reforms in FDI norms will be taken up.

• Rs 2.4 lakh crore allocated for transport sector as a whole expenditure towards high-ways raised to Rs 64,000 crore.

• Railway related state-run companies like Ircon, IRCTC to be listed on stock exchanges.

• There is an urgent scheme to provide gullible investors from investment schemes of unsuccessful and unscrupulous elements.

• Another Rs 10,000 crore provided for recapitalisation of banks, more will be provided if required.

• Action plan to eliminate Kala Azar and Filariasis by 2017, Leprosy by 2018, Measles by 2020 and Tuberculosis by 2025.

• During 2017-18, another 5 lakh ponds will be constructed, for drought-proofing.

• 3.5 Crore youth will be trained under Sankalp program launched by the government.

• Propose to double the lending target of Pradhan Matri Mudra Yojana and set it up at Rs 2.44 lakh crore for 2017-18. (ANI)