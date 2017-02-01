Union Budget Highlights -VII
New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is presenting the Union Budget for financial year 2017-18.
Highlights of the Union Budget are as follows:
• Unmanned railway level crossings to be done away with by 2020.
• Chandigarh and eight districts of Haryana have been declared Kerosene free.
• Govt considering introduction of new law to confiscate assets of offenders who escape the country.
• Government is considering stricter provisions on cheque dishonour.
• Aadhar enabled payment system to be launched soon. Banks have targeted to introduce additional 10 lakh Point-of-Sale terminals by March 2017.
• Total expenditure of budget 2017-18 has been placed at Rs 21.47 lakh crore.
• We will create an integrated state-run energy company to take on other big companies in this sector.
• Head post offices to offer pass port services.
• Promotion of digital economy integral.
• Defence expenditure excluding pension at Rs 2.74 lakh crore.
• Total resources being transferred to the states & union territories with legislature is Rs 4.11 lakh crore.(ANI)