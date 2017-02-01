Union Budget Highlights -VII

New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is presenting the Union Budget for financial year 2017-18.

Highlights of the Union Budget are as follows:

• Unmanned railway level crossings to be done away with by 2020.

• Chandigarh and eight districts of Haryana have been declared Kerosene free.

• Govt considering introduction of new law to confiscate assets of offenders who escape the country.

• Government is considering stricter provisions on cheque dishonour.

• Aadhar enabled payment system to be launched soon. Banks have targeted to introduce additional 10 lakh Point-of-Sale terminals by March 2017.

• Total expenditure of budget 2017-18 has been placed at Rs 21.47 lakh crore.

• We will create an integrated state-run energy company to take on other big companies in this sector.

• Head post offices to offer pass port services.

• Promotion of digital economy integral.

• Defence expenditure excluding pension at Rs 2.74 lakh crore.

• Total resources being transferred to the states & union territories with legislature is Rs 4.11 lakh crore.(ANI)