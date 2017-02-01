Highlights of Union Budget – VIII

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is presenting the Union Budget for financial year 2017-18.

Highlights of the Union Budget are as follows:

• Fiscal Deficit target for 2017-18 is 3.2%.

• FRBM review committee recommended 3% fiscal deficit for next 3 years.

• Have increased allocation for scientific ministry to Rs 37,435 cr in 2017-18.

• We are largely a tax non compliance society, when too many people evade taxes burden falls on those who are honest.

• Out of 3.7 crore who filed tax returns in 2015-16, only 24 lakh persons showed income above Rs 10 lakh.

• Due to Demonitisation advance tax on personal Income tax increased by 34.8%.

• There is an urgent need to protect the poor from chit fund schemes, draft bill placed in public domain.

• Data mining after demonetisation will help us widen tax net.

• Plan to extend basket of financial instruments to which the capital gains can be invested sans payment of tax.

• The net tax revenue grew by 17% in 2015-16.(ANI)