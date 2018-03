New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is presenting the Union Budget for financial year 2017-18.

Highlights of the Union Budget are as follows:

• Propose to reduce existing rate of taxation of those with income between 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh from 10% to 5%.

• Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore

• 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue.(ANI)