Highway alcohol ban turns Amul’s pride as they invite all to open milk bars
NEW DELHI,April05: India’s highway liquor ban will prohibit the sale of alcohol along highways in a bid to reduce drunk driving. Besides loss of revenue, the move is estimated to affect a million jobs and thousands of liquor shops and bars. Now, in an endearing tweet, the Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul) – India’s largest dairy cooperative – has invited the 16,000 affected liquor shops to open milk bars instead. R S Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul, tweeted on April 3 to invite bars affected by the Supreme Court ruling to open milk bars for ‘gainful employment and healthy nation building.’
@ratnabhushanET @EconomicTimes We invite all these 16000 liquor shops/ bars to open @Amul milk bar for gainful employment and healthy nation building . R S Sodhi
— R S Sodhi (@Rssamul) April 3, 2017
Mr Sodhi’s tweet has garnered many positive reactions on the micro blogging site. “Fantastic !! Amul is a national gem. We <3 Amul,” tweets one user in reply. “Milk of human kindness as they say!” writes another.
However, Amul’s bid to build a healthier nation did not stop with one tweet. Famous for its comic strips that address issues of national importance by giving them a ‘punny’ twist, the company released another relevant comic today: