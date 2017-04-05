Highway alcohol ban turns Amul’s pride as they invite all to open milk bars

@ratnabhushanET @EconomicTimes We invite all these 16000 liquor shops/ bars to open @Amul milk bar for gainful employment and healthy nation building . R S Sodhi — R S Sodhi (@Rssamul) April 3, 2017

Mr Sodhi’s tweet has garnered many positive reactions on the micro blogging site. “Fantastic !! Amul is a national gem. We <3 Amul,” tweets one user in reply. “Milk of human kindness as they say!” writes another.

However, Amul’s bid to build a healthier nation did not stop with one tweet. Famous for its comic strips that address issues of national importance by giving them a ‘punny’ twist, the company released another relevant comic today: