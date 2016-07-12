Hijab And Niqab, the symbols of  graceful courage and women in armour, says Yumna Al-Arashi

Photographer Yumna Al-Arashi was born and raised in Washington, D.C., yet Yemen still feels like home.

After a recent trip there on assignment as a photojournalist traveling through the country’s small towns and mountain roads, she became peeved by a question she was asked over and over again by outsiders: How are women treated in the Middle East?

She felt as though the question framed the women she knew as strong leaders within their families and communities as victims who needed protecting.

“There was a fight in me to defend them after being so drained of hearing the repeated question of my experiences as a woman in the Middle East,” the photographer explained to “There was a fight in me to defend them after being so drained of hearing the repeated question of my experiences as a woman in the Middle East,” the photographer explained to The Huffington Post

For many on the outside looking in, the hijab, niqab, burqa and other types of coverings are symbols of maltreatment and oppression. And yet to the artist herself, they are something totally different.

Because Al-Arashi was traveling shortly before the Yemeni Civil War erupted, uncertainty loomed over the landscape she observed.

Checkpoints punctuated the horizon and rebel graffiti served as a constant reminder of the bubbling unrest.

It was a dangerous atmosphere for anyone, especially an American journalist. And yet, under the protection of her head and body coverings, Al-Arashi felt safe.

The garment became a source of strength and protection.

There was a certain power I experienced while wearing the hijab, I wanted to capture that,” she explained.

In her series “Northern Yemen,” Al-Arashi captures the majesty of the Yemeni landscape as well as the women who inhabit it. “I wanted to show another side of wearing the hijab, one that portrays ninja-like qualities; power, grace, beauty,” Al-Arashi said.

“Through this, I learned how to embrace the need to wear the hijab in such countries, and the advantages it brought me in my work.”

In Al-Arashi’s photographs, coverings resemble a superhero’s uniform, shielding and empowering its wearer in its night-colored drapery.

Through the images, Al-Arashi hopes to shift the conversation around women’s rights in the Middle East away from its usual trappings, and in doing so, help stop the worldwide habit of policing women’s clothing and bodies.

How women are treated?