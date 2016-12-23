Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 onboard

Malta,Dec23:A passenger plane with 118 people on board was reportedly hijacked over Libya and forced to land in Malta.

The internal flight was diverted to the Mediterranean island this morning.

Two hijackers had threatened to blow up the Airbus A320, which had 118 people aboard, outlets including the Times of Malta said. The aircraft had been flying from Sebha in southwest Libya to Tripoli for state-owned Afriqiyah Airways.

The tiny Mediterranean island of Malta is about 500 km (300 miles) north of the Libyan coast.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted: “Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM”

