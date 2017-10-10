Hike in Delhi metro fares is a conspiracy to benefit Ola, Uber: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, October 10: The hike in Delhi Metro fares that came into effect from today, provoked a war between the Centre and the Delhi government alleging that it is a conspiracy to benefit private cab operators.

The Delhi assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution to oppose the metro fare hike, and the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is alleging that it is a conspiracy for benefiting private cab operators. The resolution was moved by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and was passed by a voice vote in the House.

Manish Sisodia said that there was an attempt to make the Delhi Metro premium public transport, but the AAP government will never allow it. Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi Metro is being run by the money of people who do not want that fares should be increased.

It is being deliberately done so that the fares of Metro are more than that of taxis of private companies. Manish Sisodia argued that if metro fares are expensive, people would shift to cabs. It would result in an increase in pollution levels in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday offered to take over the metro if the Centre agrees. Arvind Kejriwal said that if the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had used the property efficiently, there would not have been any need for increasing the fares for the second time. Th fare hike starting from today received a mixed response e from thousands of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation commuters.

It is the second fare hike in 2017 as proposed by the Fare Fixation Committee which was formed in 2016. The hike in charges was applied in two phases. The first hike was already done in May 2017. Excluding the minimum fare of Rs 10 that is for a distance of around 2 km will be the same. The commuters will have to pay Rs 5-10 extra for distance traveled further as per kilometer scheme set by the transporter.

The commuters pay Rs 15 for the distance traveled between 2-5 km, now they will have to pay Rs 20. The fare is increased to Rs 60 while earlier it was Rs 50. maximum fare has been increased to Rs 60 as compared to current Rs 50. The smart card users will get 10 percent discount during non-peak hours till 8 am, between 12 pm and 5 pm, and from 9 pm till the close of service.