Hilarious tweet of long queue seen from space in India trending

NewDelhi,Nov25The government’s move to demonetise Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes has triggered of a heated debate across the nation as one section supporting it while another sharply criticizing the mismanagement which has led to serpentine queues outside banks where people have to wait for hours.

Amid the arguments over the move on social media, there have been hilarious posts and memes doing the rounds as well. One such takes a jibe at made up images of India on Diwali from outer space and demonetization in one go, as it shows a long queue visible from space.

The image created a buzz on Twitter as users started offering their witty takes on the image as well as the move.

