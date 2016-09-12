Hillary Clinton diagnosed with pneumonia, cancels California trip

Washington,Sept12:Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has been diagnosed with pneumonia after she fell ill during a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks here, forcing her to cancel a trip to California to attend fundraising events.

Clinton, 68, has been advised rest and to modify her schedule, as concerns over her health grew after she abruptly left the 9/11 commemoration ceremony at the memorial in Ground Zero in lower Manhattan yesterday from feeling “overheated”.

Advertisement

Her doctor Lisa Bardack released a statement yesterday saying the former Secretary of State has been experiencing a cough related to allergies.

During a follow-up evaluation of her prolonged cough, “she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was put on antibiotics, and advised to rest and modify her schedule,” Bardack said.

Bardack added that Clinton became “overheated and dehydrated” at the ceremony.

“She is now rehydrated and recovering nicely,” Bardack said.

The Clinton campaign said a planned trip to California Monday or Tuesday has been cancelled.

“Secretary Clinton will not be traveling to California (Monday) or Tuesday,” spokesman Nick Merrill said.

Merrill had indicated she had returned to her residence in Chappaqua north of New York City sometime after 1 pm, and was not seen publicly the rest of the day.

Clinton had been scheduled to spend two days in the state for fundraisers and the taping of an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Clinton abruptly left the 9/11 memorial where she had gone to pay respects to the victims of the 2001 terror attacks. Her campaign said she had felt “overheated” and was taken to her daughter Chelsea’s apartment in the city. Temperatures were in the high 70s F in New York, and humidity was also high.

“During the ceremony, she felt overheated so departed to go to her daughter’s apartment, and is feeling much better,” Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill had said in a statement.

However, a video posted on Twitter by a person who was at the memorial showed Clinton, surrounded by her staff and Secret Service agents, stumble and her legs buckle as she tried to get into her car. Two Secret Service agents then held on to her arms and helped her get into the car. The footage shows that she could not get into the vehicle on her own and was hoisted into the car by the Secret Service agents.

Later Clinton, coming out of her daughter’s apartment, waved and smiled to the people waiting outside. Asked by reporters waiting outside if she’s feeling better, Clinton wearing trousers and coat, replied, “Yes. Thank you very much,” as she smiled and waved and got into her car.

Clinton and her Republican rival Donald Trump had arrived separately at the 9/11 memorial in downtown Manhattan.

Advertisement

The Clinton campaign has been refuting allegations that her health is failing and has criticised Republican rival Trump for parroting “lies” based on fabricated documents.

Trump had said at an election rally that Clinton “lacks the mental and physical stamina to take on ISIS”.

Earlier this month, Clinton’s opponents latched on to a coughing fit she had on a campaign trail to undermine her ability to lead the country.

Clinton was afflicted by an uncontrollable cough for several minutes which forced her to stop speaking during a rally in Cleveland. She had to take cough drops and drank water while the audience waited for her to recover.