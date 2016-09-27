Hillary Clinton-Donald Trump debate: Hillary leads by 60 per cent

Washington, Sep 27: Clinton-Trump debate: Polls indicate Hillary leads by over 60 per cent. US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s probability of winning the White House gained in online betting markets following the first debate of the campaign between her and Republican Donald Trump.

Clinton appears to have edged out her opponent in the first presidential debate, based on analysts’ take on the market reaction.

“Early indications suggest Hillary won the debate; at least didn’t lose. Futures are higher and the peso is rallying,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank.

Clinton forced Donald Trump on to defense over his temperament, refusal to release his taxes and his past comments about race and women during a fiery debut presidential debate Monday — a potentially pivotal moment in a tight election campaign.

Clinton, who has seen her dominance of the presidential race fade in the weeks since the Democratic convention, delivered a strong performance in which she demonstrated a command of policy and a sense of humor, smiling through some of Trump’s strongest attacks. She delivered the best zinger of the night in response to criticism from Trump for staying off the campaign trail recently.

Some highlights of the debate: