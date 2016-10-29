Hillary Clinton Email Probe:Hillary says ‘Confident’ over new FBI email probe; wants agency to explain inquiry to American people

Washington, Oct 29: Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says she is “confident” a new FBI probe linked to her emails will not change its original finding that she should not be prosecuted and wants the agency to immediately explain the inquiry to the American people.

“We don’t know the facts, which is why we are calling on lease all of the information that it has. Even Director (James) Comey noted that this new information may not be significant. So let’s get it out,” Clinton, 69, told

reporters.

During the rare press conference, which lasted a little over five minutes, Clinton said that it is incumbent on the FBI to clarify the issue.

“It is incumbent upon the FBI to tell us what they are taking about. Because right now, your guess is as good as mine. And I don’t think that’s good enough,” she said when asked if she has spoken with her close aide Huma Abedin, the center of the controversy.

The FBI decided to re-open the case after it found some emails on the electronics devise of Abedin’s husband Anthony Weiner.

The FBI has not said what kind of email was found on this devise.

“We are 11 days out from perhaps the most important national election of our lifetimes. Voting is already under way in our country. So the American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately. The director himself has said he doesn’t know whether the e-mails referenced in his letter are significant or not. I’m confident whatever they are will not change the conclusion reached in July,” Clinton said.

“Therefore it’s imperative that the Bureau explain this issue in question, whatever it is, without any delay. I look forward to moving forward to focus on the important challenges facing the American people, winning on November 8, and working with all Americans to build a better future for our country,” she said.

Clinton said she and her campaign have not been contacted by anyone from the FBI on this issue.

Leading in almost all major polls, Clinton exuded confidence that this is unlikely to have an impact in the

election results.

“I think people a long time ago made up their minds about the e-mails. I think that’s factored into what people think. And now they’re choosing a president,” she said in response to a question.