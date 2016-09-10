Hillary Clinton policies have produced massive global disorder: Donald Trump

Florida, September 10: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has accused former secretary of state and his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton of committing greatest foreign policy blunders, triggering massive global disorder.

“Hillary Clinton has presided over the greatest series of foreign policy failures and blunders anyone has ever seen. Her policies have produced massive global disorder,” Trump said at an election rally in Florida.

Clinton, who served as the secretary of state in the first term of the Obama Administration, handed Iraq over to ISIS, unleashing that terror group onto the world, he alleged.

“She helped destabilise Egypt by supporting the ouster of President (Hosni) Mubarak in exchange for the Muslim Brotherhood. Fortunately, President El-Sisi is now in-charge, but terrorists have gained a foothold in that country. She helped push Syria into a prolonged civil war by pushing regime change in that country too — without any plan for the day after,” Trump said.

“She failed with China, which has only grown more aggressive. By the way, she also let China steal hundreds of billions of dollars in our intellectual property. And of course, Hillary Clinton failed with her Russian Reset. She gave up missile defence in Poland and the Czech Republic in exchange for nothing in return. Then, she gave up 20 per cent of US uranium to Russia -while those who benefited from the deal gave money to the Clintons,” he said.

“Let’s not forget, Russia went into Crimea on President (Barack) Obama’s watch. Unlike Clinton and Obama, we will negotiate with Russia from a position of strength — not weakness. And weakness is all we get from President Obama and Hillary Clinton,” he said.

“The difference between me and my opponent on Vladimir Putin, and in all negotiations, is that I negotiate by creating leverage so I can extract a good deal for the United State,” Trump said, adding that Clinton negotiates but never gets anything of value for the United States.

“Putin laughs at our leaders, and takes them to the cleaners again and again. That is why we will rebuild our military, strengthen our economy, and regain our position of leadership in the world — so we can negotiate from a position of great strength once again,” he said.

Trump said if he cannot get a good deal for the US, he will follow the example of Ronald Reaganand walk away.

“I will end this legacy of failure and strongly defend the interests of the US,” he said.

“But I will also keep focused on the ultimate goal. We will not seek endless conflict and hostility; we won’t get trapped in the failed approaches of the past. A future where America can find common ground with countries like Russia and China is a better future for our children,” Trump said.

He said Clinton’s policies have produced only death and destruction, not diplomacy.

She’s trigger-happy, pushing recklessly for regime change – but never creating or promoting stability, or advancing the core interests of the United States, he claimed.