Hillary Clinton trolls Trump

New Delhi, January 29: Hillary Clinton sent the crowd into a roaring frenzy with a surprise appearance at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

In a surprise comedy bit at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, the former first lady read passages from Michael Wolff’s best-seller ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’, the hit book about Trump’s first year in the White House.

Clinton’s face was covered by the book when she first appeared on screen in the pre-taped sketch, but the crowd cheered when she lowered the book to reveal her face.

The former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton read the famous line about Trump’s love for fast food, “One reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s: Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade”.

After Corden informed her that her performance was perfect, she responded gleefully, “You think so? The Grammy’s in the bag?”

The video showed Grammy host James Corden holding auditions for the book reading in hopes of nabbing next year’s best-spoken word album with famous musicians trying out for the coveted role.

Along with Clinton, artists like Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, John Legend and DJ Khaled were among those who read excerpts.

John Legend read, “Trump won’t read anything. He gets up halfway through meetings with world leaders because he is bored”.

The sketch has already drawn the ire of at least one prominent White House figure.

In response to the sketch, Nikki Haley tweeted, “I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it”.