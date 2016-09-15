Hillary Clinton’s doctor declares her “healthy and fit to serve as President of the United States”

Washington, September 15: Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s doctor has said that she is recovering from her pneumonia and remains “healthy and fit to serve as President of the United States.”

Clinton’s campaign had yesterday released a statement on her medical condition.

According to the campaign, Clinton’s physician found that the remainder of the Democratic presidential nominee’s complete physical exam was “normal” and she is in “excellent mental condition”, reports the New York Post.

Dr. Lisa Bardack said that the former secretary of state is “recovering well with antibiotics and rest” after she became overheated, dehydrated and felt dizzy at a 9/11 memorial ceremony on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Clinton’s aides said she will return to the campaign trail on Thursday.