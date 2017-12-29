Himachal Congress MLA Asha Kumari slaps constable, gets slapped back

Shimla/Himachal Pradesh, Dec 29: A constable has slapped a Congress MLA after the MLA slapped her on Friday.

The incident happened on Friday outside the venue of review meeting conducted by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MLA Asha Kumari had an altercation with a woman constable over the entry to the venue. All of a sudden, the MLA slapped the constable. In a spontaneous reaction, the constable too slapped back Asha. The constable’s response left the MLA shocked. (ANI)

