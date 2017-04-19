Himachal Pradesh : 44 people feared killed as private bus falls into river in Shimla

Shimla, April 19: In a major accident in Himachal Pradesh many as 44 people were feared killed after the private bus they were traveling in fell into the Tons river in Nerva area of Shimla district on Wednesday. Police feared that casualties could increase as 56 people were traveling in the ill-fated bus. The accident took place on the border of Sirmaur district.

The bus carrying 56 passengers was on its way to Tuini in Uttarakhand. The Sirmaur police reached the spot and started rescue operations soon after the accident. A team of doctors from Shimla and adjoining areas is on its way to the accident spot, police said.

Shimla, SP, D W Negi said that private bus met with accident in the jurisdiction of Nerwa Police Station of Shimla district located close to the border of Sirmaur district. He said 56 passengers were travelling in the bus and casualties could increase.