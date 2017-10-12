Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Nov 9: EC takes steps to end allegations of EVM fraud and hacking

Himachal Pradesh, October 12: November 9 will witness Assembly elections at Himachal Pradesh. However, votes will be counted only on December 9. The delay is due to the Gujarat Assembly elections which is scheduled to be held in between these dates.

To avoid the harsh winters of the Himalayan state, the Election Commission has decided to hold the Himachal Pradesh elections.

EC asserted that the dates of Gujarat Assembly election would be announced later. Counting of votes from both states would be held together. It is to ensure that the result of Himachal Pradesh elections does not affect the outcome in Gujarat, says Chief Election Commissioner AK Jyoti.

After the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect. By 7 January 2018, the term of the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly comes to an end.

EC also announced the number of steps it would take in Himachal Pradesh polls. With all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the election will see the use of Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs). This will visually verify if the vote caste has indeed gone to the candidate of their choice. The move would end allegations of EVM fraud and hacking that is often observed from time to time after elections.