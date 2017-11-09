Himachal Pradesh Assembly poll records 54.09% till afternoon, to continue till evening

Shimla/Himachal Pradesh, November 9: The polling for all the 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh began at around eight in the morning on Thursday and would end at around five in the evening.

Around 13.72 per cent people voted in the first two hours of the voting. The Election Commission said on Wednesday that 37,000 poll officials, 17,770 policemen, home-guards, 65 companies of the paramilitary are deployed in the state.

The body also introduced live webcasts from 2,300 polling stations to guarantee free and fair polling across the state’s 12 districts.

It is happening for the first time in the state, the Election Commission is using Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines to guarantee that there is no compromise on secrecy of the votes.

According to reports, around 337 candidates are standing in the elections today including Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, among 62 sitting MLAs.

Around 337 candidates including 60 sitting MLAs are contesting over the 68-member legislative assembly of Himachal Pradesh.

Around a total of 50,25,941 voters are eligible to cast their vote.Other officials including 29 general, three police and 22 expenditure observers and 1,561 micro observers are deployed throughout the state.

The Shimla district recorded 18 per cent polling, Hamirpur 17 per cent, Chamba 12 per cent, Kangra 14 per cent, Mandi 16 per cent, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur 15 to 20 per cent, Solan and Sirmaur 18 to 20 per cent.

Presently, Congress has 35 and the Bharatiya Janata Party has 28 MLAs in the 68-member House. For the live monitoring of the polling activities, Web-casting would be used in 2,307 polling stations.

According to various sources, 7,525 electronic voting machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines are being used.

The Election Commission also granted the electors to cast their vote by producing any one document of the 12 identity documents.

Around 7,525 polling booths have been set up in the state and 37,605 polling personnel have been deputed for poll duty. Around 17,850 personnel of police, Home Guards and 65 companies of central paramilitary force are appointed.

The Congress and BJP are contesting for 68 seats, BSP for 42 , CPI(M) for 14, Swabhiman Party and Lok Gathbandhan Party six each and the CPI-3.

Around a total of 54.09% voting is recorded till two in the afternoon in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections.