Himachal Pradesh bus accident: Death toll rises to 30, seven injured.

Simla/Himachal Pradesh, July 20: The death toll in the bus accident that took place today morning in Himachal Pradesh’s Simla has risen to 30. Nine others have sustained injuries.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is reaching the spot. Earlier, reports of over 20 people being killed after a private bus en route Solan rolled down a deep gorge near Rampur had come.

The incident took place around 9.15 a.m. when the bus, carrying around 40 passengers, rolled down from the National Highway 5 connecting Simla to Kinnaur. Further details are awaited. (ANI)