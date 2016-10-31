Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh hospitalised

Shimla, Oct 31: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College hospital early Monday morning after complains of viral infection and intensive cough, affecting his sleep during late night hours.

IGMC’s Senior medical Superintendent Dr Ramesh Chand said “I had received a call from CM’s son Vikramaditya Singh around 1 am informing me about CM’s health, cough problem and uneasiness, which was due to some viral infection.”

Chief Minister was shifted to IGMC immediately and admitted for medical intervention.

“The condition has improved after some medication. CM also had breakfast and he also slept a while. The doctors are keeping a close watch on his health condition,” said Dr Chand.